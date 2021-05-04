Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board to recommend petition from House of Prayer to city council

Local News May 4, 2021
Chillicothe City Hall sign
The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board on May 3rd voted to recommend a petition from the House of Prayer to amend city code in the Conn and Henry’s Addition.

Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports the board passed on to the Chillicothe City Council the petition to amend zoning at 209 Henry from public use to mixed-use. House of Prayer intends to build a church on the lot.

Shira notes several individuals spoke for the House of Prayer, and no one made comments at the meeting against the petition.

