Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board suggests alternative to Bryan Street zoning request

Local News January 25, 2022 KTTN News
Planning and zoning
No vote was taken at the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board meeting on January 24th regarding amending zoning at 901 and 903 Bryan Street.

Gabrielson Management LLC submitted a petition to request the zoning be amended from high-density new multi-family residential to general commercial. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira says Gabrielson Management wanted to change the zoning before selling the property to a commercial establishment.

The Planning and Zoning Board discussed the request and suggested a conditional use permit be utilized instead of changing zoning. Shira explains the current owner could not transfer a conditional use permit, and the buyer would have to apply for a conditional use permit.

Tags
