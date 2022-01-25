Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board suggests alternative to Bryan Street zoning request

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

No vote was taken at the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board meeting on January 24th regarding amending zoning at 901 and 903 Bryan Street.

Gabrielson Management LLC submitted a petition to request the zoning be amended from high-density new multi-family residential to general commercial. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira says Gabrielson Management wanted to change the zoning before selling the property to a commercial establishment.

The Planning and Zoning Board discussed the request and suggested a conditional use permit be utilized instead of changing zoning. Shira explains the current owner could not transfer a conditional use permit, and the buyer would have to apply for a conditional use permit.

