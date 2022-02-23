Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Adjustments to meet March 7th

Local News February 23, 2022 KTTN News
The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments will hold public hearings next month.

The Planning and Zoning Board will consider a conditional use permit application at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 7, 2022, at 5:30 pm. The application is from Nicholas Leadbetter to operate a home-based dog training business at 1208 Northwood Terrace.

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will consider a variance application at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The application is from Lenny Anderson with Anderson Monuments to build a 40 by 80 building up to the property line at 116 Graves Street.

