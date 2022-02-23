Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Adjustments to meet March 7th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments will hold public hearings next month.

The Planning and Zoning Board will consider a conditional use permit application at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 7, 2022, at 5:30 pm. The application is from Nicholas Leadbetter to operate a home-based dog training business at 1208 Northwood Terrace.

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will consider a variance application at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The application is from Lenny Anderson with Anderson Monuments to build a 40 by 80 building up to the property line at 116 Graves Street.

Related