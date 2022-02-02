Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Adjustments to meet February 7th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board will review a petition to amend zoning, and the Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing regarding a variance application. The meetings will be at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 7th.

The Planning and Zoning Board will meet at 5:30 in the evening and review the petition to amend zoning at 1500 Third Street from P-1 public to R-3 high density new multi-family residential. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira says the land is city-owned and the former prison site. The zoning would be changed for future use as a residential area.

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will meet on February 7th at 6 p.m. to consider a variance application by Kent and Clint Lauhoff to build a storage unit up to the property line at 10 Washington Street. The matter was previously tabled by the board. There are already storage units in the area, and this would be for an expansion.

