Chillicothe officials cancel Chautauqua in the Park

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council has decided to cancel this year’s Chautauqua in the Park that was to be held September 12th and 13th.

The chamber and arts council made the decision after they considered Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, public health authorities, and general public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Sponsorship cutbacks, lack of vendor participation, and added costs for preventative measures were also considered.

The groups did not want to jeopardize the health and safety of vendors, patrons, or volunteers. In order to have the Chautauqua in the Park this year and maintain social distancing guidelines, certain elements would have had to be eliminated that the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council believe make the event “special and unique.”

Sponsors, crafters, food vendors, and artisans are invited to return for next year’s Chautauqua in the Park, which is scheduled for September 11th and 12th, 2021.

