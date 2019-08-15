Chillicothe officers respond to call of a man with a knife

The Chillicothe Police Department reports officers responded to a call Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 pm of a disturbance involving a man with a knife and a child.

Officers responding to the scene determined that all residents had exited the residence except for a male who was found to be in an extreme fit of anger and allegedly using a knife to threatening the officers. Police said he continued to scream and yell. The department’s negotiator and Chief Jon Maples responded and after a period of time and negotiation, the subject was talked into surrendering.

Due to the actions by officers on the scene, police say the situation was handled efficiently and without injury. It did take slightly over two hours requiring all on-duty and two off-duty officers along with the assistance of a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Emergency Services.

The man was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation and was to be transferred to a Mental Health facility. Police did not release the name of the individual.