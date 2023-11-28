Chillicothe Municipal Utilities board seeks new member for upcoming vacancy

The Mayor of Chillicothe, Missouri, is inviting residents to apply for a vacancy on the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works. Interested individuals can obtain a board volunteer form either at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 715 Washington Street in City Hall, or through the City’s official website.

Applicants must meet certain qualifications, including being a resident of the City of Chillicothe for a minimum of two years prior to their appointment. This requirement is outlined in Section 705.040 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. Furthermore, the Code stipulates that no more than two members of the Board of Public Works may belong to the same political party, emphasizing a non-partisan approach to its administration.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 PM on December 15, 2023.

Current Board Members

Mary Turner (R), Second Term, Term Ending 1/12/24

Howard Weldon (I), First Term, 12/28/20 to 12/28/24

Tony Clark (R), First Term, 11/28/21 to 11/28/25

Charles Washburn (D), First Term, 12/31/22 to 12/31/26