Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly has announced that the Chillicothe City Council appointed an interim Fire Chief for the Chillicothe Fire Department on Monday.

The council appointed Eric Reeter as the interim Fire Chief due to current fire chief Darrell Wright taking an extended leave.

In a statement, Kelly said “Wright has been an outstanding Fire Chief”, and “Eric Reeter has the experience and training to perform the duties of interim fire chief in a highly professional manner.”