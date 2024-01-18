Chillicothe Mayor announces openings on city boards

Share To Your Social Network

The Mayor of Chillicothe, Missouri, is currently accepting applications for two board vacancies. The first vacancy is for the Park and Recreation Board, where the selected member will serve an unexpired term ending on July 14, 2026. The Park and Recreation Board convenes every third Monday of the month from March to November at City Hall.

The second vacancy is on the Chillicothe Airport Advisory Board. The term for this position is four years. The Airport Advisory Board meets on the second Tuesday of February, April, June, August, October, and December, also at City Hall.

Individuals interested in applying for these positions can obtain a board volunteer form from the City Clerk’s Office located at 715 Washington Street, Chillicothe, Missouri, or the form can be downloaded here, which is the city of Chillicothe’s website.

The deadline for submitting applications is 10 a.m. on January 31, 2024.

