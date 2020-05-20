Chillicothe man who left the scene of an accident posts bond

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Chillicothe man posted bond after being arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

Thirty-nine-year-old Philip Burgess’s bond was $2,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, May 26th.

Court documents accuse Burgess of leaving the scene of an accident on a ramp at U. S. Highway 65 and Highway 6 in November 2018, which caused Jason Varner to sustain property damage.

Burgess is accused of knowing the damage occurred and not stopping to give sufficient information by which he could be identified to Varner or the police.

