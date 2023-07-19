Chillicothe man pleads “Not Guilty” to charges of child abuse

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man entered a plea of not guilty in Livingston County on July 17th to three felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child involving no sexual contact. Online court information shows one of the counts for 28-year-old Tyler Gregory Romero involved serious emotional or physical injury.

Bond was amended to no bond allowed, but was initially set at $100,000 cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for July 19th.

Romero is accused of recklessly causing three children younger than 18 years old to suffer serious physical injuries earlier this month. He allegedly put one child’s head through a wall and choked the victim, causing a head and brain injury. He also allegedly struck the other two children with his hand and objects, including a flyswatter, shoes, a belt, and a paddle.

An individual convicted and sentenced for abuse or neglect of a child involving serious emotional or physical injury is not eligible for parole until the defendant has served not less than five years of the sentence.

A probable cause statement notes Romero was convicted in Riverside County, California in December 2013 of oral copulation with a drugged victim and assault to commit rape and in May 2018 of sex offender fail annual update. He also has pending charges in Escambia County and Okaloosa County, Florida for alleged failure to register as a sex offender in March and May of this year.

