Chillicothe man pleads guilty in crash that claimed life of infant near Chillicothe

A Chillicothe man pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday to a felony charge stemming from a fatality accident in April 2017.

Online court information shows 23-year-old Benjamin Wesley Davis had been charged with operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

The court sentenced him to one year in jail, suspended execution of sentence, and placed him on probation for two years under conditions of Supervision Services and other special conditions. Davis was to serve 30 days shock detention and given credit for time served. He was also assessed $1,290 for board and $91.50 in court costs.

The Highway Patrol listed Davis as the driver of an express van that reportedly struck the rear of a sports utility vehicle stopped in a Missouri Department of Transportation work zone on Highway 65 three miles north of Chillicothe. The accident claimed the life of infant Rowan Nichols, son of Warren and Amanda Nichols of Springfield. The child was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe following the crash.

The Nichols and Davis were also transported to the hospital with injuries.

