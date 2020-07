A Chillicothe man was injured when his motorcycle struck a deer Sunday afternoon three miles west of Trenton.

Sixty-seven-year-old Michael McKean received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital.

The motorcycle was westbound on Highway 6 when a deer ran into the path. Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor and the report indicated McKean was using safety equipment.

