Chillicothe man injured in three-vehicle crash in construction zone near Holt

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in a construction zone one mile north of Holt on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency medical services transported the driver of a car, 29-year-old Justin Followwill, to the Liberty Hospital. The driver of an International truck, 64-year-old Richard Schoneman of Westbrook, Minnesota, and the driver of a dump truck, 30-year-old Justin Parks of Smithville, were reported as not injured.

The vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 when the dump truck slowed, but the International truck failed to slow striking the car in the rear near the 35.2-mile marker. The car hit the dump truck in the rear. The vehicles came to a controlled stop on their wheels facing south. The crash occurred in the passing lane, as the driving lane was closed for construction.

The Patrol notes the drivers wore safety devices, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

