Chillicothe man injured in in Carroll County crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck a sports utility vehicle and ran off the road in Carroll County Wednesday evening.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jamie Stoner was transported to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. SUV driver 38-year-old Cynthia Farris of Ludlow was not injured.

The pickup traveled north on Route D before crossing the center of the road just north of Route N, hitting the SUV, traveling off the right side of the Road, and striking an embankment. The truck came to rest in a field.

Both vehicles received moderate damage the patrol notes Stoner did not wear a safety device, while Farris did.