Chillicothe man injured in crash on Route A

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Route A northwest of Chillicothe.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Skipper was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with serious injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning approximately eight miles northwest of Chillicothe as the pickup was southbound on Route A, went out of control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned several times, and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The pickup was demolished and Skipper was wearing a seat belt.

Related