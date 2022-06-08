Chillicothe man injured in crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Moniteau County Tuesday afternoon, June 7th.

The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance took 58-year-old Donald Webb to University Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 70-year-old Dora Chambers of Jefferson City, was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.

Chambers drove a car west on Highway 50 and crossed the intersection at California Drive, reportedly pulling into the path of a sports utility vehicle driven by Webb. The SUV struck the car, and both vehicles were totaled.

Both drivers wore seat belts during the crash.