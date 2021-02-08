Chillicothe man injured in crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle slid and hit a car 10 miles east of Chillicothe the Sunday afternoon, February 7th.

Emergency medical services transported car driver 44-year-old Nick Hansen to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. SUV driver 23-year-old Spencer Mellow of Palm Coast, Florida was reported as not injured.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the SUV struck the car in the rear. The car ran off the north side of the road and came to rest on its top. The SUV traveled into the median and came to rest on its wheels.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

