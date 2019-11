A Chillicothe man was injured Thursday night when the car he was driving struck a deer on eastbound Highway 36 in Caldwell County, approximately two miles southeast of Breckenridge.

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Nefferdorf received a minor injury and was taken by another vehicle to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

