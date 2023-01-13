Chillicothe man facing multiple charges after allegedly injuring his wife and endangering his children

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man faces multiple felonies related to alleged incidents in which he injured his wife and created risk for three children less than seven years old.

Online court information shows 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes pleaded not guilty on January 12th to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and one count of first-degree domestic assault. The court denied the request for bond change.

Bond had been set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. He is not to have contact with the alleged victims and is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. Other conditions include a drug patch and Supervision Services. A bond hearing is scheduled for January 18th.

A probable cause statement accuses Holmes, in November 2020, of throwing the woman multiple times, which broke her ribs. It is alleged Holmes caused the woman to hit her head on a board and choked her some time from the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. The three children were said to have witnessed the choking.

During a forensic interview, one child reportedly claimed Holmes whipped him with a hand and whipped his brother about six times, leaving bruises on him. The child also claimed Holmes would pull down their pants and spank them with a belt.

The probable cause statement says police officers walked through Holmes’s residence in October 2022 and observed construction tools in a corner where the children would have easy access. Officers also discovered rooms with dog feces on the floor, human feces piled in a toilet, and tools and construction supplies in a shower area.

