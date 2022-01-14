Chillicothe man facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child neglect

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man faces felony charges in Livingston County after he allegedly left his son and stepson alone in November when going to his ex-wife’s residence to discuss their relationship status.

Online court information shows 38-year-old Jerry Leon Kissick Junior has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child involving no sexual contact. A criminal summons was issued, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for January 26th.

A probable cause statement says after Kissick went back to his residence, his ex-wife arrived. He allegedly threw a car seat with his son strapped in and elbowed his stepson in the left cheek while strapping him into his car seat, leaving a red mark on the cheek. His son was two years old at the time, and his stepson was nine months old.

Kissick allegedly told a Chillicothe Police Officer multiple times that he knew it was wrong to leave the children at home.

