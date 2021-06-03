Chillicothe man faces several charged after arrest on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe resident was arrested on June 2 after the Chillicothe Police took a report of someone suffering from anxiety problems and possibly going to injure himself or herself.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel says officers located the person in a vehicle, and no weapon was observed. The person allegedly became belligerent with and resisted officers.

Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Swindell has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended—first offense, assault—fourth degree, and resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, no surety. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for the afternoon of June 3rd.

