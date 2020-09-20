Chillicothe man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Chillicothe Police on Saturday afternoon responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a report of an individual having shot himself.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the 70-year old man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The Livingston County Coroner was contacted and took custody of the body. The family was notified, however, authorities did not release the name of the individual.

Among other reports, Chillicothe police on Saturday evening responded to a residence in the 900 block of Dickinson Street after the 911 dispatch center received numerous 911 calls from a deactivated cell phone. Emergency calls to the 911 dispatch center may still be completed even using a deactivated phone.



Sampsel said a parent was notified and was taking care of the situation. Batteries should be removed from deactivated smartphones prior to giving them to children.

