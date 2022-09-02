Chillicothe man dies in crash with Kenworth truck on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man died Thursday night in a crash that involved a tractor-trailer truck five miles west of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol said the crash killed 64-year-old Michael Wiggins who was pronounced dead by assistant coroner Brooks Macoubrie.

Wiggins was described by troopers as driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 36. A collision occurred with an oncoming Kenworth truck that was driven by 33-year-old Chad Shelley of Louise, Texas, who was not reported hurt. Wiggin’s sports utility vehicle came to a stop on its side in the median and was demolished.

The truck received extensive damage and both drivers were using seat belts.

Michael Wiggins is the second traffic fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol in Livingston County in 2022.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and the Chillicothe Police Department.