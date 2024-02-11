Chillicothe man cited for hitting turkey with vehicle in Livingston County

Share To Your Social Network

An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office into an incident involving a turkey allegedly being hit intentionally by a speeding vehicle in Livingston County has resulted in a 28-year-old man from Chillicothe being cited for multiple violations.

The charges, as reported by the Sheriff’s Office, stem from both the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Sheriff’s Office itself. The cited violations include the illegal taking, attempting to take, or possession of a turkey outside of the designated hunting season; attempting to take or pursuing wildlife from or with a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and reckless manner; and failing to drive on the proper side of the road when conditions allowed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted on February 7th about a turkey known to frequent the vicinity of LIV 228 and Highway 65 being deliberately struck by a vehicle. The identity of the Chillicothe man has not been disclosed.

Related