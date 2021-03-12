Chillicothe man charged with sodomy and deviate sexual intercourse against 9-year-old girl; Chillicothe woman charged with child neglect

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Chillicothe residents face multiple charges following a well-being check in February on a female juvenile who law enforcement reports sent text messages to her grandmother that she did not feel safe.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Wayne Suddith has been charged with the felonies of sodomy or first degree attempted sodomy and enticement or attempted enticement of a child as well as two counts each of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy—deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age, second-degree child molestation with a child less than 12 years of age, and abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact. He also faces two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

Thirty-five-year-old Amber Dawn Montgomery has been charged with two counts each of felony abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact and felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree-first offense—no sexual contact.

Probable cause statements from Chillicothe Police Officer Jacob Baucom say Montgomery’s nine-year-old daughter told her grandmother that Suddith was at Montgomery’s residence, even though he was not allowed to be because of a judge’s order resulting from a court case involving an older daughter of Montgomery.

The nine-year-old reportedly told a North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center forensic interviewer that Suddith made inappropriate comments to her and inappropriately touched her. The probable cause statements also say the girl said Montgomery would sometimes spank and slap her and one time pushed the girl into a bathtub and slapped her in the face and head, leaving marks on the girl’s face, neck, and waist.

Baucom notes Suddith and Montgomery continue to show disregard for court orders set in place for a victim’s safety and well-being, and Suddith continuously violates the victim. He was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019 for enticing or attempting to entice a child, abuse or neglect of a child, harassment, and fourth-degree assault. Montgomery was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019 for abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

