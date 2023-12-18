Chillicothe man Charged with drug and firearm offenses

A fugitive investigation in Livingston County led to a 45-year-old Chillicothe man facing two charges in the same county.

Sheriff Steve Cox stated that Christopher Alexander Lee had been wanted in Macon County since April 2023 for an alleged probation violation on felony stealing and distribution or delivery of a controlled substance.

Lee has been charged in Livingston County with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Online court information shows bond was set at $20,000 cash only, with no surety, with a drug patch and Supervision Services. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday (December 20th) at 9 a.m.

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating an individual allegedly involved in drug distribution in the county. The sheriff indicated the individual was considered potentially dangerous, armed with at least one firearm, and claimed he would never be taken back to prison.

Woelfle was granted a search warrant for a residence in the 1400 block of Clay Street in Chillicothe. The sheriff’s office and Chillicothe Police executed the search warrant, leading to the arrest of Lee on the Macon County warrant.

Sheriff Cox noted that evidence observed during the arrest process led to Woelfle obtaining a second search warrant for the home for suspected drug activity. The police officers secured the residence and guarded the location until the second search warrant was executed, continuing to assist the sheriff’s office.

The search of the home reportedly yielded methamphetamine, multiple varieties of prescription medication, drug distribution equipment, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, and other evidence.

Sheriff Cox confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.