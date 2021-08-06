Chillicothe man charged with causing the death of an individual pleads “Not Guilty”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man charged with two felonies after an accident in May that reportedly caused the death of another man pleaded not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court August 5.

Thirty-four-year-old Steven Lee Wilson waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to September 16 for a plea or trial setting.

Wilson has been charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another and DWI involving serious physical injury.

The Highway Patrol reported the pickup truck Wilson drove and a utility terrain vehicle driven by 75-year-old Charles Plummer of Hale traveled north on Route JJ north of Avalon. The UTV purportedly stopped while a pedestrian, 63-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe, was in front of the vehicle with a leaf blower removing grass from the road. The pickup struck the UTV, and the UTV hit the pedestrian.

Plummer and Bachman were initially reported with serious injuries, but the Patrol later reported Plummer died. No injuries were reported for Wilson.

A probable cause statement says Wilson’s blood alcohol content was .155%.

