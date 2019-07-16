Chillicothe man arrested twice over the weekend

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chillicothe man twice this weekend.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports 39-year-old Charles Joshua Maupin was arrested for alleged driving while revoked following a vehicle traffic stop Friday afternoon. Maupin was processed at the sheriff’s office and released on a summons to appear.

Maupin was arrested again after an investigation of a domestic assault Sunday in which Maupin was accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail, and released on bond Monday.

Maupin’s case on the domestic assault charge was continued to August 7th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.