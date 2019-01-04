Chillicothe man arrested on DWI charges in Daviess County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of several individuals in area counties Wednesday on various allegations. Online court information shows 33 year old Joseph Wilson of Chillicothe has been charged in Daviess County of the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated—prior offender, driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Wilson was transported to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Forty-three year old Martin Robbins of Kirksville was arrested in Adair County on a felony parole warrant for non-support and an Adair County warrant for possession of marijuana. Robbins was transported to the Adair County Jail and has no bond.

Online court information shows 42 year old Pepper Riley of Peoria, Arizona has been charged in DeKalb County with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her bond is $25,000 cash only.

The Patrol also accused Riley of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.