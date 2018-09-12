Chillicothe man arrested on burglary and property damage charges

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person was arrested and charged following an investigation of a burglary and property damage at a home on LIV Road 228.

Thirty-one-year-old Cody Lee Whiteside of Chillicothe was arrested for alleged burglary and property damage. Bond on a charge of second-degree burglary was initially placed at five thousand dollars cash. Whiteside is held at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Authorities received a call early Saturday morning to respond to the 16,000 block of Road 228. Sheriff Cox stated a car had become stuck in tall weeds of a low lying area behind a home. He noted this reportedly happened on Wednesday last week and the car was eventually pulled out and removed late Friday.

The owner had been away from the home during this time but reported finding where someone had been in the house and described the basement as being ransacked and destroyed with items thrown all over.

Chillicothe Police were asked to be on the lookout for a possible suspect; then found the individual at a Chillicothe business. Sheriff Cox said the suspect claimed he accidentally drove off the roadway and became stuck, had no food or water, little to occasional cellphone reception, and slept in his car for 2 nights before being rescued by some friends on September 7th. The driver claimed to have never gone into the victims home or to any nearby neighboring homes or even call 911 to seek any assistance.

According to Sheriff Cox, the suspect allegedly entered the victim’s home through a basement door and had remained in and around the home until at least last Friday.

At the arraignment Monday in Chillicothe, the burglary case involving Whiteside was continued until September 26th in Associate Division of the Livingston County Circuit Court.