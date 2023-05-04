Chillicothe man arrested in Trenton for violating a protection order

Local News May 4, 2023 KTTN News
Arrest Hands in Handcuff news graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Chillicothe man on May 3rd on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

Forty-seven-year-old Anthony Michael Roberts’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and having no contact with the alleged victim.

Roberts is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 9th.

Roberts was served an order by the Grundy County Circuit Court prohibiting him from initiating communication in any manner with a woman. He is accused of violating the terms and conditions of the order by messaging her multiple times.

