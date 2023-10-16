Chillicothe man arrested in Caldwell County on auto theft allegation

A Chillicothe man was taken to jail following his arrest on Sunday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe police reported that the suspect was arrested for motor vehicle theft.

The highway patrol said 32-year-old Jeremy Hann has been accused of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The patrol said Hann was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Chillicothe Police reported that a vehicle was reported stolen at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday from the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. It was later recovered in Caldwell County.