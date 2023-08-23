Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 Advisory Board to convene on August 29

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 Advisory Board has announced a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will take place at Chillicothe City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 715 Washington Street.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting will cover several key issues related to the community’s emergency response systems:

Call to Order Roll Call Approval of last meeting minutes Discussion regarding the 911 dispatch center and staffing Discussion on the new Call Taker Position Discussion on any issues with 911 Discussion on the operations in the communication center Adjournment

Among the topics to be discussed are the new Call Taker Position and any ongoing issues affecting the 911 system. The board will also explore the current state of operations in the communication center.

