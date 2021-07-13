Chillicothe Lions Club to host cruise night and car show this weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Lions Club will host a cruise night and car show this weekend.

Line up for Cruise Night will start at the courthouse in Chillicothe July 16th at 5 o’clock in the evening. Car Show Committee Member Bette Atwell says the cruise will begin around 7:15, go past nursing homes, and come back to the square.

Participants can park their vehicles after the cruise. Music and concessions will be available.

There is no cost to attend Cruise Night.

Registration for the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show will start at Simpson Park of Chillicothe July 17th at 7 o’clock in the morning. Participants must be there by 11 o’clock to be considered for prizes. Prizes will be awarded at 3 o’clock.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

There will be games and food vendors.

Contact Bette Atwell for more information on Cruise Night July 16th or the car show July 17th on the at 660-707-3185.

Related