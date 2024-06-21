Chillicothe Lions Club hosts Cruise Night and car show in July

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Lions Club will host its annual Cruise Night at the Courthouse and a car show next month.

Cruise Night will take place on the Chillicothe Square on July 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. The cruise will begin on the south side of the square at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music from the 1950s and 1960s during the event.

The Lions Club Car Show is scheduled for July 20 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe. Registration will be open from 7 to 11 a.m., and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. A special cash prize of $600 will be awarded to pre-entrants after the awards presentation. Entries must be submitted by June 30 to be eligible for the pre-entry drawing and to receive a free T-shirt. The entry fee for the car show is $25.

Additionally, a swap meet will be held during the car show. Swap meet spots are available for $10 for a 10 by 20-foot space or $20 for a 20 by 40-foot space. The event will feature 1950s and 1960s music, games for adults and youth, pinstriping, food concessions, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information about the Chillicothe Lions Club Cruise Night on July 19 and the Car Show on July 20, interested parties can contact Clint Berry at 660-707-5737, Terry or Kim Bloss at 660-214-0871, or Arch Haslar at 660-464-8159.

