Chillicothe library offers unique educational children’s programs

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will host various programs next week, focusing on Cubelets, pizza, and s’mores.

The Cubelets Club will meet on January 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This informal group, aimed at students aged 8 to 11, focuses on learning about Cubelets and solving monthly challenges.

Cubelets are robot blocks that help teach problem-solving skills, such as collaboration, engineering, design, and computational thinking.

The Farm Bureau will present a program on pizza on January 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children aged 5 to 11 will discover how various toppings make their way onto a pizza.

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library’s Teen Department will host ‘Epic S’mores’ in the Teen Room on January 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The library invites youths aged 12 to 18 to elevate their love of s’mores and enhance the flavor of this classic treat.

For more information on the programs scheduled for January 22, 23, and 25, contact the youth library at 660-646-0563.

