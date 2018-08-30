Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade slated for September 15th

Area children 15 years old and younger are invited to participate in the 67th Annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade.

Registration and line up will begin on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe the morning of September 15th at 9 o’clock. The parade around the square will start at 10 o’clock.

Prizes will be awarded for individual boys and girls, small groups of two or three, or large groups of four or more. There will also be a cash prize for each child who enters the parade. There is no cost to enter the parade.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports the Chillicothe Square will be blocked off from Webster to Clay and from Washington to Locust Streets the morning of September 15th from 8 to 11 o’clock.

More information on the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade can be found on the Chillicothe, Missouri (MO) Kiwanis Club Facebook page.

