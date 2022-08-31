Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade set for September 17th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Children in the eighth grade or younger can participate in the Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade on September 17th.

Check-in for the event will start on the north side of the courthouse in Chillicothe at 9 am, and the parade will begin at 10 am.

The Chillicothe Middle School band will march in the parade. There will be prizes for boys, girls, small groups, and large groups. There will be a participation prize for everyone else.

All Kiwanis Kids Day Parade participants will receive ice cream during the event on September 17th.