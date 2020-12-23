Chillicothe Kiwanis Club serve 53 children through “Shop With a Cop” program

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Club served 53 children during its annual “Shop With a Cop.”

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports children were not able to do the shopping this year due to the pandemic. Walmart employees did the shopping and had items ready for the children.

Gifts were delivered to parents in a drive-through-style event.

Maples says the goal of Shop with A Cop is to better the lives of children involved and bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community.

He thanks everyone who supported the program, especially the Kiwanis Club, the Chillicothe Rotary Club, the Chillicothe R-2 School District, and Walmart.

