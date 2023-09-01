Chillicothe Kiwanis Club announces upcoming kids parade

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Club will hold its Kids Parade later this month.

Registration will start on the north side of the courthouse in Chillicothe on September 16 at 9:15 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., proceed to the Strand Apartments, and then return.

Prizes will be awarded to all who enter the parade. Ice cream will also be available to participants.

Motorized vehicles will not be permitted in the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club’s Kids Parade on September 16.

For more information, contact Alice Swartz at 660-247-0848.

Related