Chillicothe industrial development moves forward

The Chillicothe City Council approved an ordinance on January 8 accepting the final plat of the Chillicothe Area Industrial Park North. The industrial park is near Mitchell Avenue and Highway V.

Mayor Theresa Kelly presented a plaque of appreciation to Mary Turner for her years of service on the Board of Public Works.

City Clerk Amy Hess says Katie Hobbs with the Community Resource Center was unable to attend. Hobbs was scheduled to give an annual report and have a request for funds. She rescheduled for the next city council meeting on January 29