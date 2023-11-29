Chillicothe house fire leads to one injury on Jansen Street

On Wednesday morning, November 29, a house fire occurred at 820 Jansen Street in Chillicothe, leaving one occupant injured. Captain Derrick Allen of the Chillicothe Fire Department disclosed that the individual sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center Emergency Room. The identity of the person involved has not been released.

Captain Allen detailed that the fire department responded to a call about a structure fire, initially reported with possible entrapment, however, upon the firefighters’ arrival, it was confirmed that no one was trapped inside the building.

The fire, visible from the living room window, prompted firefighters to enter through the front door. Approximately 1,000 gallons of water and foam were utilized to extinguish the blaze successfully. Captain Allen also noted that the house suffered significant smoke damage.

The Chillicothe Fire Department remained at the scene for approximately one and a half hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and the area was safe.