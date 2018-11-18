Chillicothe Holiday Parade boasts over 70 entries

The 72nd annual Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade had over 70 entries Saturday morning.

The Avalon Busy Bees 4-H club won the Grand Marshal trophy and the club also placed first in the Youth Division of float entries. Others winning trophies were Chillicothe Strength and Conditioning among businesses and organizations, and the Bishop Hogan School among non-profit organizations. Penney High School in Hamilton had the top band.

Entries in the Holiday Parade were judged on use of the theme, originality, and appearance.

Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr said the chamber is grateful for all the organizations, businesses, and families taking time to enter the parade. The Holiday Parade was sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center, Hy-Vee, and Midwest Gloves and Gear.

Proceeds are to be mailed to the winners with trophy winners needing to go to the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce office at 514 Washington Street.