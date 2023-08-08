Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission to meet on Thursday

Local News August 8, 2023 KTTN News
Chillicothe City Website 2023
A meeting of the Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 pm in the Chillicothe City Hall.

Topics include the results of the local landmark for the old Butcher/Greever business on Third Street. Another topic involves the status of the future Railroad and Industrial Historic District around the Wabash Depot. Also to be reviewed is the status of the eligibility assessment for the First Christian Church.

New business topics include the submission of a potential local landmark and a review of the Chillicothe Historic Preservation Ordinance.

