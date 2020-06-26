Chillicothe High School graduate receives STEM Signing Day scholarship

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognized 25 students from the state for committing to further their education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math Friday, June 26th.

The Second Annual Missouri STEM Signing Day Award Ceremony was streamed on the Missouri Chamber’s Facebook page. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship and signed a letter of intent to study a STEM field at a postsecondary education institution of choice.

Chillicothe High School graduate Brendon Sharp was one of the STEM Signing Day scholarship recipients. He plans to attend Moberly Area Community College to study computer science.

The Missouri Chamber Foundation’s Mathematics and Science Coalition launched the Missouri STEM Signing Day last year to raise awareness of STEM pathways for students beyond high school. The foundation was inspired by signing days for athletes.

The Missouri Chamber offers this year’s program in partnership with the Boeing Company, Orscheln Industries, Cerner, and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

