Chillicothe High School announces Homecoming schedule of events

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Chillicothe High School is celebrating its homecoming this week.

King candidates include Laik Graham, Javon Kille, Cayden Larson, Grant Leamer, and James Mathew. Queen candidates are Avery Baxter, Jolie Bonderer, Kayanna Cranmer, Delanie Kieffer, and Emile Paxton.

Junior attendants are Cain Evans, Sol’jer Allen, Sadie Midgyett, and Anna Pfaff. Sophomore attendants include Oliver Perry, Drake Swift, Lyla Beetsma, and Haley Smith. Freshmen attendants are Logan Murrell, Cooper Robinson, Lydia Bonderer, and Landry Marsh.

A pep rally will be held in the Chillicothe High School gym on September 29th at 9:15 a.m. The Homecoming Parade will start at Chillicothe Middle School at 2 p.m. and proceed through downtown.

The varsity football game is scheduled for September 29th at 7 p.m. The coronation will take place after the game.

The theme for Chillicothe High School’s Homecoming is “Eras—Looking Back—Looking Ahead.”

Related