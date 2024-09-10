Chillicothe High School announces Homecoming candidates for 2024

Local News September 10, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Homecoming News Graphic
Chillicothe High School has announced its candidates for Homecoming, along with details for the parade and football game on September 20th.

King Candidates:

  • Silas Midgyett
  • Langsten Johnson
  • Sam Rodenberg
  • Cain Evans
  • Jack Schneiter

Queen Candidates:

  • Anna Pfaff
  • Summer Doupe
  • Kealee French
  • Allie West
  • Liz Oliver

Freshman Attendants:

  • Sam Wiebers
  • Ezra Leppin
  • Lexy Smith
  • Tinleigh Stonger

Sophomore Attendants:

  • Max Probasco
  • Howie Donoho
  • Mayley Neis
  • Bryleigh Gillespie

Junior Attendants:

  • Dane Ireland
  • Trace Akers
  • Sadie Bonderer
  • Maicee Albrecht

The Homecoming Parade is set for September 20th at 2 p.m. Phil and Debbie Willard, long-time teachers and coaches at Chillicothe High School, will serve as grand marshals.

The Chillicothe football team will play Cameron at 7 p.m. Coronation and recognition of attendants will take place following the game.

Post Views: 290

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent