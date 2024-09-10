Chillicothe High School announces Homecoming candidates for 2024

Chillicothe High School has announced its candidates for Homecoming, along with details for the parade and football game on September 20th.

King Candidates:

Silas Midgyett

Langsten Johnson

Sam Rodenberg

Cain Evans

Jack Schneiter

Queen Candidates:

Anna Pfaff

Summer Doupe

Kealee French

Allie West

Liz Oliver

Freshman Attendants:

Sam Wiebers

Ezra Leppin

Lexy Smith

Tinleigh Stonger

Sophomore Attendants:

Max Probasco

Howie Donoho

Mayley Neis

Bryleigh Gillespie

Junior Attendants:

Dane Ireland

Trace Akers

Sadie Bonderer

Maicee Albrecht

The Homecoming Parade is set for September 20th at 2 p.m. Phil and Debbie Willard, long-time teachers and coaches at Chillicothe High School, will serve as grand marshals.

The Chillicothe football team will play Cameron at 7 p.m. Coronation and recognition of attendants will take place following the game.

