Chillicothe High School announces Homecoming candidates for 2024

Chillicothe High School has announced its candidates for Homecoming, along with details for the parade and football game on September 20th.
King Candidates:
- Silas Midgyett
- Langsten Johnson
- Sam Rodenberg
- Cain Evans
- Jack Schneiter
Queen Candidates:
- Anna Pfaff
- Summer Doupe
- Kealee French
- Allie West
- Liz Oliver
Freshman Attendants:
- Sam Wiebers
- Ezra Leppin
- Lexy Smith
- Tinleigh Stonger
Sophomore Attendants:
- Max Probasco
- Howie Donoho
- Mayley Neis
- Bryleigh Gillespie
Junior Attendants:
- Dane Ireland
- Trace Akers
- Sadie Bonderer
- Maicee Albrecht
The Homecoming Parade is set for September 20th at 2 p.m. Phil and Debbie Willard, long-time teachers and coaches at Chillicothe High School, will serve as grand marshals.
The Chillicothe football team will play Cameron at 7 p.m. Coronation and recognition of attendants will take place following the game.