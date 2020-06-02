Chillicothe firefighters respond to vehicle fire

Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the north part of Chillicothebefore sunrise where a vehicle involved in a wreck was described as smoking.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Highways 65 and 190, firefighters found a truck located between the electrical box and stoplight pole. A can of water was used to try to extinguish the engine compartment but it continued to smoke. Captain Tracy Bradley reported the hood was buckled so the hood latch could not be released. So a hand line was used to spray the engine area.

The fire department report described major damage to the front drivers’ side of the truck. The owner was listed as Kenneth Pulliam of Chillicothe.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 9 Shares