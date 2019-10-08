Chillicothe firefighters respond to vehicle fire near Utica

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire Monday along Highway 36, one mile east of the Utica Junction.

Upon arrival, just past 11 o’clock on Monday morning, there were two sheriff’s deputies and the vehicle owner standing on the passenger side of the truck. Several items had been removed.

Firefighters quoted the owner as saying while the truck was being driven, he noticed the front passenger tire assembly had been jerking and locking up, then smoking. Firefighters said the deputies used two fire extinguishers and water bottles to extinguish the flames and firefighters used a can of water to continue cooling the hub area.

The owner, listed as Delfred Ashbaker of Kiowa, Kansas, made arrangements to have the truck towed.

